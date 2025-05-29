Elden Ring: Nightreign trailer makes use of Evanescence's best song

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign has revealed its eighth and final character option: the Revenant. We got not one, but two trailers centred around the Revenant. The first is a usual trailer showcasing her abilities and usefulness in combat.

A support specialist mainly, the Revenant can raise dead allies from the floor. Bring them to life, if you will. She can also summon a massive skeleton spirit that can shoot laser beams. In the second trailer, we see more of the Revenant, but the backing track is what really makes the headlines here.

FromSoftware has decided to go all-in on the nu-metal vibe with Evanescence's Bring Me to Life playing in the background of the trailer. If you didn't think you could get hyped up any more for the roguelike, think again.

Elden Ring: Nightreign launches on the 30th of May for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

