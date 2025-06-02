Elden Ring: Nightreign solo players will be getting big buffs later this week

HQ

If you're heading to face off one of the eight Lords of Night on your own in Elden Ring: Nightreign, you might want to consider waiting until this week's new patch has arrived. Patch 1.02, along with other improvements, is meant to give a better quality of life to the solo experience.

As posted on the Elden Ring social media account, Patch 1.02 arrives sometime this week, and will bring the ability to revive yourself once per run when defeated, and give you increased rune amounts if you're playing solo.

Of course, the game is meant to be played with three Nightfarers, but some have pointed out matchmaking can be a bit of an arduous process. Tips such as checking your NAT type and restarting the matchmaking process have been posted online, and there's a patch going live later today, too, so hopefully we'll see Nightreign continue to improve in time.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is available now on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.