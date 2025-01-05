Elden Ring: Nightreign skips the ability to leave messages on the ground

HQ

The Soulsborne series has traditionally allowed players to leave messages on the ground for others to read—ranging from playful trolling to genuine advice. However, this feature will not be included in the upcoming Elden Ring: Nightreign. This was revealed by the game's director, Junya Ishizaki, in an interview where he explained that, given each playthrough in the game lasts around 40 minutes, there simply won't be time for players to write their own messages or read those of others.

Despite the absence of this feature, players will still be able to see other players' ghosts and interact indirectly. Additionally, they will be able to pick up loot left behind by the fallen, which Ishizaki stated is intended to encourage cooperation without direct communication.

What's your take on the removal of the message feature—disappointing or a good change?