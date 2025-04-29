Elden Ring: Nightreign reveals PC specs, 30GB of install space required

HQ

FromSoftware's multiplayer spin-off Elden Ring: Nightreign is just a month away, and ahead of the game's launch we've got a look at the specs you'll need to run the game on PC.

As per Elden Ring's social media page, for the minimum recommended specs you'll need an Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5500, with 12GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB.

For your recommended performance, you won't need to get that much of an upgrade. 16GB instead of 12 when it comes to your RAM. An Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 for CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce 1070 8GB or AMD Ryzen Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB for a GPU. All of these specifications are years old, and so you won't need a beastly PC to run Elden Ring: Nightreign.

It's possible that because FromSoftware is using a lot of assets from the past for the game, you won't need a beefy rig to show off new stuff. Also, the game only requires 30GB of space to be installed, which makes it around a quarter of the size of some other big games releasing this year (looking at you, Oblivion Remastered).

Elden Ring: Nightreign launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 on the 30th of May.