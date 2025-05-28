Elden Ring: Nightreign reveals final playable character in launch trailer

HQ

Soon, we'll be venturing a twisted version of the Lands Between with our buddies, facing off against titanic bosses once more in Elden Ring: Nightreign. The roguelike spin-off based on FromSoftware's most successful game to date is nearly here, and a new launch trailer heralds its arrival.

The launch trailer gives us some nice cinematics of our heroes facing off against the Lords of Night. In the trailer, we also get to see a sneak peek of the Revenant, the game's rumoured eighth Nightfarer or playable character.

We don't get an extensive look at her abilities, but it seems she could use summons to aid her in combat. Players will be able to figure out her abilities for themselves when Elden Ring: Nightreign launches on the 30th of May for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.