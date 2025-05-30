Elden Ring: Nightreign reached way over 300,000 concurrent players on Steam day one

HQ

Yesterday was finally the premiere of Elden Ring: Nightreign, the highly anticipated multiplayer interpretation of the Elden Ring universe. As you may have seen, we've already had time to both play and review it, and think it's a very good title - and the interest from players has been huge.

Overnight, we've been tracking the number of concurrent Steam players, which has been steadily growing and only now, at around 02:00 CET, has it started to drop. According to SteamDB, the game peaked at a staggering 313,593 concurrent players in its first 24 hours, which is way more than the maximum number of players Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls II and Dark Souls III all had combined during their respective peaks! It's also good enough for second place on Steam's list of most played games right now, with only Counter-Strike 2 ahead.

It still has some way to go before it reaches Elden Ring though, which once has had 953,426 concurrent players on Steam, but it will of course continue to grow over the weekend and it's clear that FromSoftware has done it again.