Elden Ring: Nightreign poster boy Wylder gets 1:1 replica helmet

It's pretty clear that Elden Ring: Nightreign's favourite Nightfarer is Wylder. He's on the game's cover art, he was the statue collectible for the Collector's Edition of the game, and now his helmet can be yours to own.

Well, not exactly his helmet. He needs that for protecting his noggin when Libra comes rushing forward, club in hand. Over on the Bandai Namco webstore, you can grab yourself a replica Wylder helmet for £159.99. The helmet was made in collaboration with Pure Arts and is a full 1:1 scale replica. We're not sure you can take it off the numbered stand to put it on your head, but as with most gaming items like these, it's largely intended to sit proudly amongst your other collectibles.

There are only 9999 of these helmets that will ever be made, so if you want to get your hands on one, you might want to act fast. Considering the rip-roaring success Elden Ring's multiplayer spin-off has become as well, you'll probably be battling with quite a few fans for a Wylder helmet.

