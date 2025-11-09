Elden Ring: Nightreign outperforms expectations - DLC on the way

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign has been doing incredibly well sales wise, and since its launch back in may the action rpg has managed to shift more than five million copies. Something which apparently has surprised the parent company. Who in their latest quarterly report mentioned how Elden Ring: Nightreign far surprised the company's expectations.

This has led them to approve the development of DLC for the game, which according to the quarterly report is set to release during the fiscal year 2025 - ending on March 31st next year. This means that - provided there are no delays - we can expect new content for the game before April.

Exactly what we can expect from the DLC is anyone's guess, as no information thus far has been leaked. But according to Amazon listings players will be able to look forward to new playable characters as well as more (and more difficult) bosses.

Are you playing Elden Ring: Nightreign, and what are you hoping the expansion will include?