Elden Ring: Nightreign launches on the 30th of May

The standalone Elden Ring spin-off Elden Ring: Nightreign has a release date. First revealed at The Game Awards, Elden Ring: Nightreign will be ready for release on the 30th of May, 2025.

The game features three-player co-op or solo play as you try to take down one of eight Lords of Night. Featuring a more fast-paced style of gameplay that focuses on combat, you won't need to build a character as you'll choose from eight classes.

One of the playable classes, Wylder, features on the game's Collector's Edition in a 25cm statue. The Collector's Edition also includes DLC for the game to launch after release, an art book, 8 Nightfarers cards, a steelbook and digital soundtrack. The Seekers Edition comes with the digital soundtrack and a digital artbook, as well as the steelbook and DLC. The Deluxe Edition comes with the DLC, digital artbook, and mini soundtrack, and the Standard Edition comes with the full game alone. The base game is priced at £34.99, the same as Elden Ring's DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Nightreign will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on the 30th of May. Check out our preview and interview if you want to learn more about the game.