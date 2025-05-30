Elden Ring: Nightreign has already sold over two million units

HQ

Already this morning we could tell you that Elden Ring: Nightreign seemed to be on its way to record numbers as just hours after the launch it sailed to over 300,000 concurrent players, a figure that is expected to grow even more over the weekend.

Of course, to achieve such a result, the game must have sold very well, and indeed it did. It has now been announced via Instagram that Elden Ring: Nightreign has already passed two million copies sold after less than 24 hours on the market. This is absolutely astonishing and to say that FromSoftware's multiplayer adventure is off to a good start would be an understatement.

Well deserved, we think, and refer you to our review where we explain why it's worth your money.