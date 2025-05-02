Elden Ring: Nightreign gives us our juiciest look yet with new overview trailer

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign just got its longest trailer yet, giving us an overview at all aspects of the FromSoftware multiplayer spin-off. As this is set in an alternate universe to the main game, with some things you might recognise, and others you certainly will not, Bandai Namco has given us a helpful rundown of what's on offer.

The trailer goes through the world, characters, customisation options, story, and of course, the bosses. There are eight playable characters to pick from, as well as eight Night Lords to take down, so there's plenty of variety on offer, especially when you throw in the weapons, builds, and more.

As we wrote in our preview, it's clear to see from this overview trailer that this game is more about the combat than anything else. Each run, you'll throw yourself head-first into fighting enemies old and new, but via the Roundtable Hold you'll be able to learn more about the world and pick up the odd side objective to complete character quests.

Check out all of the new details in the trailer below. Elden Ring: Nightreign launches for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on the 30th of May.