Elden Ring: Nightreign gets new Deep of Night mode next month

Elden Ring: Nightreign's Deep of Night mode has been officially revealed. The mode sees the already impressive difficulty of Nighreign and its Everdark Sovereigns turned up a notch, with stronger enemies, weapons that have detriments as well as buffs, and an unknown Nightlord facing you at the end.

As outlined in a post on Bandai Namco's website, the Deep of Night mode becomes more oppressive the further down you go. Your win/loss record will be used to determine your depth, it seems, which determines how tough the enemies and encounters will be.

Moreover, if you get past the third depth, you'll be able to access the endless version of Deep of Night, which provides challenge after challenge until you and your friends drop. Elden Ring: Nightreign's Deep of Night mode will arrive on Thursday, the 11th of September.