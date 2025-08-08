Elden Ring: Nightreign endless mode, skill-based matchmaking leak

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign might not be your traditional live-service title, but it is consistently looking to up the player experience with content updates and patches. The new duos mode and Everdark Sovereigns are proof enough of that, but it doesn't look like FromSoftware is done there.

According to recent leaks posted on Reddit (thanks, Videogamer), FromSoftware is looking to add a new mode to the game called The Deep of Night. This mode essentially is an endless mode, adding tougher enemies the deeper into the night you go.

The more you win, the further you can go, and you'll be given an MMR based on your performance in the Deep of Night. If you search solo, you'll be matched with players of the same depth, with five total ratings for you to attain.

In the Deep of Night, some enemies and bosses will appear "magmafied" which gives them a magma appearance and likely means they'll be throwing lava as they travel and attack.

The idea of skill-based matchmaking in a game like Elden Ring: Nightreign might at first seem off-putting, but if FromSoftware fans will place their trust in any studio, it's the developer that managed to make Fortnite roguelike Elden Ring work against all odds.