Elden Ring: Nightreign does not have crossplay

Unveiled during the Game Awards, Elden Ring: Nightreign is in many ways a completely new kind of game for FromSoftware, offering multiplayer as part of their regular formula, but in a more subtle way.

So now Nightreign arrives with a strong focus on co-op, but while you can play across generations, you can't play with others on competing platforms. In an interview with IGN Junya Ishizaki explains that there is no "crossplay" as such:

"Similar to the original Elden Ring, there will be cross-generational play but not cross-platform play."

You can watch the trailer below.