Elden Ring: Nightreign brings back its toughest bosses yet in pairs

In case you defeated the Nightlord and thought you were done with all the nastiest enemies Elden Ring: Nightreign had to offer, FromSoftware decided to throw buffed versions of some of its bosses at players to give them that little extra challenge. These Everdark Sovereigns first appeared last month, and one boss would be around for a week before getting replaced by another.

If you missed out on fighting the buffed up Sentient Pest, Gaping Jaw, or Darkdrift Knight, all three of them will make a comeback over the next few weeks, in pairs to let you pick which extremely difficult foe you'd like to face.

As outlined by FromSoftware, the schedule is as follows for the return of the Everdark Sovereigns:



July 10 to July 17 - Gaping Jaw, Darkdrift Knight



July 17 to July 24 - Sentient Pest, Darkdrift Knight



July 24 to July 31 - Gaping Jaw, Sentient Pest



After the 31st of July, we'll likely see the next lot of Everdark Sovereigns come to the game. Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog will be the next bosses to make their presence known in Limveld, so if you want to get your gold star for beating all the strongest bosses, you'll want to keep an eye out for the next lot of Everdark Sovereigns.