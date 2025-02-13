Elden Ring: Nightreign and Avowed headline the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It has already been a very, very big week for video game fans as yesterday saw a State of Play showcase being hosted that featured a ton of reveals and announcements and today sees the arrival of Obsidian's Avowed - although the game does officially launch next week after a five-day period of early access that is only available to those who purchase a more expensive variant of the game... Still, this is on top of hearing more about Elden Ring: Nightreign, a game that we recently had the chance to play a massive portion of and tell you all about in a lengthy preview.

But we're going a step further now, as on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, Alex and I have come together to discuss Nightreign and why this is one of the most unorthodox games we've ever seen developed by FromSoftware. Alex explains his impression of the title, and this is all after we talk about Avowed and why its launch timing in the middle of several other major RPGs isn't something to worry about.

Check out the 42nd episode of The Gamereactor Show below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.