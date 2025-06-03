Elden Ring: Nightreign already up to 3.5 million players

HQ

Capcom really set the pace for the year when Monster Hunters Wilds arrived and sold eight million copies in a handful of days. That level of success is very hard to replicate, but Bandai Namco and FromSoftware has already had a very good go at standing up to the creature-slaying titan.

Despite only launching on May 30, around four days ago, Elden Ring: Nightreign has now surpassed the whopping 3.5 million players milestone. As the game isn't available on a subscription platform and since it doesn't have a Friend's Pass feature like Split Fiction, we can pretty much take this figure as a 3.5 million sold copies marker too.

The game still has a few days before it wraps its 'debut week', which by the looks of things wouldn't surprise many to see it surpass four million players/sold copies during that time. Speaking about the future, FromSoftware accompanies this announcement with a quick promise.

"But the Night is far from over. In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date. Thank you for your support."

If you haven't yet had the chance to play Elden Ring: Nightreign, you can see our full thoughts on the game here.