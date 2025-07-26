Elden Ring: Nightreign adds duo mode

HQ

FromSoftware has officially revealed that Elden Ring: Nightreign will receive its long-awaited duos mode on July 30, 2025. The update, dubbed "Duo Expeditions," will arrive as part of patch 1.02 and allow two players to team up against the game's brutal challenges. The announcement was made on the Elden Ring X (formerly Twitter) account with the line: "Take on Night's terrors as two kindred souls."

When Nightreign launched earlier this year, it was limited to solo and trio modes—an unusual setup that sparked discussion among fans. The addition of a dedicated duo option brings the co-op offering closer in line with player expectations.

Sales-wise, Nightreign has already proven to be a colossal hit. The game moved over 2 million units within its first 24 hours, and has now surpassed 5 million sales worldwide in under two months. Meanwhile, the larger Elden Ring franchise keeps booming: the original game has sold over 30 million units, and its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, has crossed 10 million.