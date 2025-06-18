Elden Ring movie director Alex Garland reveals he's on his seventh playthrough

HQ

Alex Garland is the man who'll be helming the live-action debut of Elden Ring via a new movie with A24. Garland isn't one necessarily known for his gaming prowess, but for anyone doubting his experience in the Lands Between, he appears to be an Elden Ring pro.

Speaking to IGN, Garland said he wouldn't say anything about the movie, but has spoken about the game. He's currently on his seventh playthrough, he revealed, and said that the boss he had the toughest time with was Malenia.

"I just throw myself at [bosses] again, and again, and again. That was the technique I learned with Dark Souls. It's not that you get better, it's more like monkeys with typewriters. You just keep doing it, and eventually one day they're dead."

It seems Garland is well-versed with his FromSoftware games, then. Perhaps after the Elden Ring movie, should it be successful he can take a look at the rest of the studio's IP.