news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring mod turns the game into Hogwarts Legacy

Enter a different kind of Wizarding World.

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy is currently dominating the sales charts over all the platforms it's available on, but in case you haven't got a chance to play it yet, you can give it a go in Elden Ring. Well, sort of.

The mod, which was created by Garden of Eyes, allows players to have their very own flying broomstick to travers the Lands Between on. Also, there are numerous new spells introduced to the game.

Considering Elden Ring already has a good deal of magic, and a magical school in Raya Lucaria, the groundwork for a Harry Potter crossover mod has been there for some time. However, to see it in action shows just how cool the combination of the two universes is.

Will you be flying around the Lands Between on a broomstick? Or are you too busy still playing Hogwarts Legacy? Check out the mod video below:

<social>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTFpuaXqeWc&t=2s&ab_channel=GardenofEyes</social>

Elden Ring

