Elden Ring

Elden Ring Mod Brings Pokémon Scarlet to the Game

Set out on a quest to become the very best, Tarnished.

While a lot of people have just had fun exploring Elden Ring's main game, plenty of modders have been adding wacky and strange things to the title since it launched. Now, there's a Pokémon Scarlet crossover in Elden Ring thanks to one talented modder known as Arestame.

Swap out the horse/goat hybrid Torrent for the legendary Pokémon Koraidon in this mod to travel around the Lands Between. While you're at it, you might as well equip yourself with the trainer's uniform found in Pokémon Scarlet.

This mod goes beyond a reskin for your mount and armour, though, as Arestame has gone to great lengths to change up many of the enemies and summons in the game, as you can see in the trailer above.

At this point, it's unknown if this mod will be downloadable in the future or if Arestame just wanted to show off their cool concept. Either way, this combination could show what Pokemon Scarlet would look like if its performance was up to scratch.

Elden Ring

