Elden Ring

Elden Ring may have been delayed to 2022

A new six-second clip of the game has also surfaced online.

A recent financial report from Kadokawa Corporation (parent company of FromSoftware) has led some fans to believe that Elden Ring won't release until 2022.

The report details that the company is expecting reduced revenue figures for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, due to disruptions from the pandemic. The same report also notes that Covid-19 has "delayed development of new works.' Both the reduced revenue forecast and the mention of delayed works has caused fans to speculate as to whether Elden Ring has been delayed until beyond the end of the financial year, but there still has been no official word from FromSoftware or publisher Bandai Namco.

In separate but related news, a six-second clip of the game appears to have surfaced online. Don't expect anything too exciting though, as it simply shows a panning shot of a building. You can take a look at the footage here.

Elden Ring

Thanks, Metro.

