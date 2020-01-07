Elden Ring may be shown off Taipei Game Show

The Taipei Game Show is running from February 6 to 9, so it's not far away, and as pointed out by Niko Partners' senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, it seems as if From Software's Elden Ring will be shown off at the event.

This information comes courtesy of Sony's exhibition page, although we don't know what exactly will be there.

As Ahmad points out, it may be playable or it could be just a repeat of the same trailer we saw at Microsoft's conference at E3, so don't get too excited just yet.

That said, information on the game has been scarce, although anticipation is high given its a collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin, so fans wouldn't grumble at seeing more of the project.

