English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring mad lad completes no-hit run with a saxophone

No, we don't mean the weapon that blows bubbles, but an actual saxophone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Because some people seemingly don't find FromSoftware games hard enough, since Elden Ring has released we have seen a tonne of content creators, speedrunners, and more make the game harder for themselves.

Dr. DeComposing is one such creator, who decided that he'd beat the game with a saxophone. Also, he can't get hit. It's pretty impressive to watch him beat the living tar out of Malenia in a few hits in the video below.

He managed to collect all the Great Runes with this build and through playing via a saxophone, a pretty impressive feat to say the least, but Dr. DeComposing has no desire to stop these challenge runs, as he's going for a no-levelling, no-hit run next.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content