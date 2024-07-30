Elden Ring is updated to version 1.13, and it does so by improving statistics in almost all areas

HQ

For years we've been used to FromSoftware's game balance patches focusing on fixing bugs and also reducing the power of some of the game's most popular and broken weapons or builds. But it seems that after the release of Shadow of the Erdtree and the criticism of its high difficulty, Hidetaka Miyazaki's team have seen fit to give players a little boost by rebalancing almost every aspect of the game.

Elden Ring 1.13 patch notes include improved stats and speed, especially on the Light Swords, as well as stance damage. Some invulnerability times and frames have also been tweaked for PvP mode. You can check out the full list released by Bandai Namco here.

Of course, there will always be players for whom impossible difficulty is just a funny term, like this player who defeated Messmer at level 1 without buffs or rolling.