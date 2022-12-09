Elden Ring is the 2022 Game of the Year

HQ

We knew heading into 2022 that if Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were both to debut within the year that this year's The Game Awards was likely going to be a heavyweight battle between the two, and that was exactly the case.

Now that the award ceremony has concluded, we know the winner of the Game of the Year award, and likewise which of the pair took home the most individual honours.

For the premier Game of the Year award, Elden Ring beat out Ragnarök, to be named as the top game for 2022. Elden Ring also took home Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG for four total awards, putting it behind Ragnarök's cumulative six.

God of War: Ragnarök ended up taking home Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Best Action/Adventure, and the Innovation in Accessibility award.

10 total awards between two games. Pretty impressive indeed.