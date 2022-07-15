Elden Ring is one of the top 10 best-selling premium games of all time in the US

HQ

We all know Elden Ring is excellent and we all know it has been selling really well. Still, even with this knowledge, we were quite stunned when the NPD analyst (NPD tracks American video game sales) today revealed that "Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales)".

It turns out Elden Ring has been the best selling game in the US for four of the five months that has passed since the release in late February. Impressive, and if you've read our review, you also know it is well deserved.