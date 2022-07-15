Cookies

Elden Ring is one of the top 10 best-selling premium games of all time in the US

It's been the best-selling game in the country for four of the five months since launch.

We all know Elden Ring is excellent and we all know it has been selling really well. Still, even with this knowledge, we were quite stunned when the NPD analyst (NPD tracks American video game sales) today revealed that "Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales)".

It turns out Elden Ring has been the best selling game in the US for four of the five months that has passed since the release in late February. Impressive, and if you've read our review, you also know it is well deserved.

REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



