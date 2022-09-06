Elden Ring is now a comic as well

HQ

FromSoftware's Elden Ring was released back in February 2022, and you can read our review about it right here. The game is great with a big huge world, so you can always expand to other mediums as well.

FromSoftware's parent company is Kadokawa, which is one of the largest publishers of manga style comics in the world. Because of this, we now have a comic ELDEN RING The Road to the Erdtree. Believe or not, it's a comedy, and the first 2 issues are free to read. They are called "You Thought This'd Be Serious, Didn't You?" and "Probably Maiden". The next issue is coming out on September 19th, both in English and in Japanese.

Manga style comic has been made by Nikiichi Tobita, the creator of A Cursed Sword's Daily Life.

Thanks, PC Gamer