Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring is now a comic as well

ELDEN RING The Road to the Erdtree is out, and the first 2 chapters are free.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

FromSoftware's Elden Ring was released back in February 2022, and you can read our review about it right here. The game is great with a big huge world, so you can always expand to other mediums as well.

FromSoftware's parent company is Kadokawa, which is one of the largest publishers of manga style comics in the world. Because of this, we now have a comic ELDEN RING The Road to the Erdtree. Believe or not, it's a comedy, and the first 2 issues are free to read. They are called "You Thought This'd Be Serious, Didn't You?" and "Probably Maiden". The next issue is coming out on September 19th, both in English and in Japanese.

Manga style comic has been made by Nikiichi Tobita, the creator of A Cursed Sword's Daily Life.

HQ
Elden Ring

Thanks, PC Gamer

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content