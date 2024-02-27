Elden Ring is getting its own official manga

HQ

Elden Ring is getting its own official, full-colour manga. In the past, Elden Ring did have a webcomic which was much more focused on parodying the Tarnished's journey to becoming Elden Lord.

Now, though, a new manga is in the works from artist Hand Punch and publisher Kadokawa Co. It's going to offer a more similar tone to the original game, by the looks of things, and here's what Hand Punch had to say about it:

"I am honoured to be in charge of the comicalization of a great work, but at the same time, I feel a great responsibility and pressure. For us, ELDEN RING is not just a game, it's an art form. We are passionate about our work, but there have been many difficulties in the creative process. However, as this work taught me, I believe that if you overcome difficulties, there will always be light."

Kadokawa chimed in with a plot summary of what we can expect when the manga drops on the 29th of March:

"The grand adventure of the action RPG ELDEN RING is now available in full-color comic. The story follows one of The Tarnished who, guided by blessings, reached the Lands Between and sets out on a journey to become the next Elden Lord. Along the way, the Tarnished encounters charming characters, explores various dungeons, battles mighty bosses, and more."

Will you be reading the Elden Ring manga?