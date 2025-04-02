Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo has been rallying through a slate of third-party AAA games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, either at launch or near after. As part of that, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware made an appearance to note that Elden Ring will finally be coming to a Nintendo device, all as part of a new Tarnished Edition.

No date on Elden Ring's Switch 2 debut has been given yet, but no doubt it will be relatively soon after the Switch 2's launch to pick up on the hype surrounding the game following Nightreign's launch in late May.