Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Elden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022 in the US

It's also the fifth best selling game of the last 12 months.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even if FromSoftware's titles have been selling millions of copies each new installation, but they still haven't been anywhere near the real giants in the world of video games, but it seems like this might be about to change with Elden Ring.

NPD, the company that tracks American video game sales, has delivered their report for February 2022, revealing that Elden Ring was the best selling game for both PC and Xbox while being number two on PlayStation (Horizon Forbidden West was number one for Sony formats). In fact, it has sold so well, that it is already the best selling title of 2022 and the fifth best selling game during the last twelve months - despite only having less than a full week measured in February.

Elden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022 in the US

When it comes to consoles, Switch was the best seller, followed by Xbox Series S/X on second place and PlayStation 5 as number three (same as January). The best selling peripheral was Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (same as January, and thus also the best selling peripheral of 2022).

Elden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022 in the USElden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022 in the US

Here is the US multiformat list for February:


  1. Elden Ring - Bandai Namco

  2. Horizon Forbidden West - Sony

  3. Pokémon Legends Arceus* - Nintendo

  4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human* - Square Enix

  5. Total War: Warhammer III - Sega

  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Activision Blizzard

  7. Madden NFL 22 - EA

  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* - Nintendo

  9. FIFA 22 - EA

  10. Minecraft - Microsoft

  11. Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Sony

  12. Mario Party Superstars* - Nintendo

  13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons* - Nintendo

  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* - Nintendo

  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Activision Blizzard

  16. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition - Take Two

  17. NBA 2K22* - Take Two

  18. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - Nintendo

  19. Far Cry 6 - Ubisoft

  20. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo



Loading next content