Elden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022 in the US

Even if FromSoftware's titles have been selling millions of copies each new installation, but they still haven't been anywhere near the real giants in the world of video games, but it seems like this might be about to change with Elden Ring.

NPD, the company that tracks American video game sales, has delivered their report for February 2022, revealing that Elden Ring was the best selling game for both PC and Xbox while being number two on PlayStation (Horizon Forbidden West was number one for Sony formats). In fact, it has sold so well, that it is already the best selling title of 2022 and the fifth best selling game during the last twelve months - despite only having less than a full week measured in February.

When it comes to consoles, Switch was the best seller, followed by Xbox Series S/X on second place and PlayStation 5 as number three (same as January). The best selling peripheral was Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (same as January, and thus also the best selling peripheral of 2022).

Here is the US multiformat list for February: