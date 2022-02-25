Elden Ring is already one of Steam's most played games of all-time

HQ

You might have seen that Elden Ring is already one of the highest-acclaimed titles of all-time, thanks to a massive list of stellar reviews. Well that critical success seems to have translated to the public's take on the game as well, as Elden Ring is absolutely crushing it on Steam right now, as SteamDB shows.

FromSoftware's title has already reached seventh on Steam's all-time peak charts, with 764,835 players exploring the Lands Between at one time ever since the game unlocked at the turn of midnight in most regions.

As of writing, this number sits at a very respectable 536,288, and is the second most played game on Steam as of the moment. With the weekend coming up, and no doubt plenty of players set to log in and dive in, we'll have to see whether the all-time peak will increase, and whether Elden Ring can surpass the elusive one million active players figure that only five other games have ever achieved.

