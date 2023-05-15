Elden Ring has surpassed 20 million sold copies

Following its launch over a year ago, FromSoftware's critically-acclaimed Elden Ring continues to ship tons of copies for Bandai Namco. As noted in a recent investor report, after translation (thanks, ResetEra), we can see that the RPG has now surpassed the 20.5 million sold copies milestone.
The report states: "Repeat sales of existing titles such as "ELDEN RING" were strong, especially overseas, worldwide sales reaching 20.5 million. New Worldwide titles got off to slow starts, but Smaller more Medium Sized Products moved steadily."
Following up to this, Bandai gives an insight into how it expects Elden Ring sales to drop going forward: "We expect a pullback in repeat Elden Ring sales, which made a particularly large contribution to this previous year."
This will likely change in the future however, as the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been promised for the game, meaning players will be heading back into the Lands Between sometime down the line.