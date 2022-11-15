Elden Ring has sold over 17.5 million copies

HQ

FromSoftware's action-RPG Elden Ring continues to perform well, nearly nine months on from its launch. As revealed in a Q&A report for investors, Bandai Namco has shared that the critically acclaimed, and Game of the Year nominated title, has now surpassed the 17.5 million sold copies milestone, with that figure accurate as of September 30.

For those who are unaware, this means that the game has sold a further one million copies since June, although with award season and the holidays coming up, this figure will no doubt grow even further in the coming weeks and months.

Talking about award season, Elden Ring had the joint-second-most nominations across the board for The Game Awards, with seven total nominations, tying it with Horizon Forbidden West, and seeing it fall behind God of War: Ragnarök at 10.