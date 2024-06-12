English
Elden Ring

Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies

That means 2 million new Tarnished have started their adventure in the last four months.

We're now nine days away from the launch of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and the hype for it has apparently brought even more players to FromSoftware's amazing game.

Bandai Namco and the developers have announced that Elden Ring has sold more than 25 million copies. This means the number of players has grown by 2 million since February. It'll be interesting to see and hear how many of these jump into Shadow of the Erdtree.

When did or will you buy Elden Ring, and are you playing the expansion on day one?

Elden Ring

