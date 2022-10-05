Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies

FromSoftware has celebrated the milestone by affirming its commitment to expanding the IP.

The future looks bright for Elden Ring, which has now sold over one million copies in Japan and over 12 million worldwide.

In a recent announcement by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the figures were announced alongside a recommitment to franchising and continuing to build upon the IP in the future. The announcement stated: "Please look forward to more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games."

This comes following announcements in September of both an official manga and board game being produced as part of the Elden Ring franchise. Hidetaka Miyazaki, president and CEO of FromSoftware said: "It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring."

Adding to this, Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of Bandai Namco, said: "We will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfilment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect our fans around the world."

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



