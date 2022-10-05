Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies

HQ

The future looks bright for Elden Ring, which has now sold over one million copies in Japan and over 12 million worldwide.

In a recent announcement by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the figures were announced alongside a recommitment to franchising and continuing to build upon the IP in the future. The announcement stated: "Please look forward to more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games."

This comes following announcements in September of both an official manga and board game being produced as part of the Elden Ring franchise. Hidetaka Miyazaki, president and CEO of FromSoftware said: "It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring."

Adding to this, Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of Bandai Namco, said: "We will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfilment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect our fans around the world."