Elden Ring

Elden Ring has now sold 13.4 million copies

And it only launched in February.

HQ

Elden Ring was met with raving reviews and only needed a few weeks to reach 12 million sold (shipped) copies. And since then, it has continued to perform well.

When Bandai Namco delivered their financial report for the latest quarter, they revealed that Elden Ring has now shipped a whopping 13.4 million units. While this isn't sold through to customers, but rather stores, a majority of the games today are sold digitally and are never technically shipped. The real number that has reached customers can therefore be expected to be very close the number of shipped units.

If you haven't played Elden Ring yet, we could highly recommend you to do so, and explains why in our review.

Elden Ring

Thanks VGC

