During a presentation and interview at the ongoing Taipei Game Show, FromSoftware's game producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed that Elden Ring has gone gold. That means, it's most likely that this highly expected action RPG will release on February 25 with no further delay. Other than that, Kitao also shared some details about the game itself, and replied to some questions.

In the interview session, it was mentioned that the develop team is making some adjustments for the base game upon the feedback they received after the close beta, and hoping to deliver the updates in the form of Day One patch.

He then introduced a bit basic info of Elden Ring, and how the team hopes to bring a brand new experience to players by developing with the past experience accumulated. They also talked about that cooperation with George RR Martin, stating that instead of asking Martin to write the whole story of the game, he was asked to write the origin story of Elden Ring's world, what had happened back in ancient times, or the part they call as "mythology". We were also informed that Elden Ring will have more items than in Dark Souls.

When asked about the new game plus, Kitao confirmed that after clearing the game the first time, any items, weapons or gear collected can all be carried over to the New Game Plus run, meanwhile ​the enemies will also become stronger and harder to beat in the new run, similar to how things work in FromSoftware's previous games. Kitao also stated that "technically it's not possible to finish the game 100% on the first round since there are branching points near the end" when asked. As for how long does it take to beat the game, while we all know this really depends on different players, Kitao did say that the main route should be able to be completed in around 30 hours.

For more Q&A and the full presentation, you can watch the video here.

Elden Ring is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 25.