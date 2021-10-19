Elden Ring has been delayed until February 25

HQ

We've not even reached 2022 yet, but the delays are already coming. FromSoftware has announced that its much-anticipated action RPG Elden Ring has been delayed from January 15, 2022, to February 25, 2022. In a tweet announcing the delay, the team said "the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations."

It's not all bad news here though, as it was also revealed that a closed network test will take place this November. Sessions are set to be held November 12 - 15, and players can register now for a chance at being selected to participate.

With Elden Ring now being delayed, February 2022 is looking even more crowded. Some of the games already announced to be coming out in the month are Saints Row, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Sifu.