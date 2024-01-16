Elden Ring gets Steam update, fans think DLC is releasing soon

HQ

Elden Ring's DLC section has just seen its first update in more than a year, and fans are losing their minds thinking news or even a release is on the way.

According to SteamDB, the updated added Unknown App 2778580 to Elden Ring's DLC section. The game's second anniversary is fast-approaching, and so it is possible that some sort of announcement is being geared up, but perhaps it's wise to hold onto our hats until something official comes out from FromSoftware.

Shadow of the Erdtree, the game's one and only expansion, was revealed just days after the first anniversary. We've had next to no information since then, besides the fact that it's being worked on, so hopefully we can at least get an update soon. It's unlikely that we're getting a full release as previous information leads us to believe that the expansion isn't expected to launch before the end of March this year.

Do you think an Elden Ring DLC release is imminent?