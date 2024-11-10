Elden Ring gets reimagined as an isometric RPG in new fan art

HQ

As was proven last year by the phenomenal Baldur's Gate III (and plenty of other games before and since), isometric RPGs aren't just things of the past. We'll likely see plenty more in the future, and one Elden Ring fan has imagined what it would be like if FromSoftware made one as well.

User fanica98 on Reddit posted a series of images depicting locations from Elden Ring as if they were from a top-down perspective. Castles look like great backgrounds to your isometric adventures, and the Mountaintops of the Giants don't look nearly as dull when you can see the icy landscape stretch out before you.

All of the locations weirdly look like they suit this perspective, and if modders can give Elden Ring a first-person POV, perhaps they can do the same here. How combat would work with that mod we have no idea, but crazier things have been done.