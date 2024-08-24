Elden Ring gets a second expansion (sort of) thanks to new mod

HQ

If, for whatever reason, you've been wandering the Lands Between and hoping to get stabbed more often, then you're in luck, as modder Klibrius has added what they are calling the Elden Ring Expansion to the Elden Ring Nexus.

As Klibrius' first mod listed on the Nexus, we're not yet sure of the effectiveness of this "expansion" but it promises a lot. More enemies will roam the open world, and you'll have over 40 new summons to tackle them with.

Moreover, if you're a maidenless loser, you can now summon Melina, Sellen, Millicent, and Dragon Maiden to your side. Thanks to the increased summon range as well, you can bring your allies with you almost anywhere.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this mod is that Klibrius has added a war between Caelid and Leyndell. The Royal Capital was often under siege in the lore of Elden Ring, and yet now we can see some of that action for ourselves, as the forces of both sides will take each other on in the open world.

The Elden Ring Expansion mod is out now in version 1.0, but expect changes in the future.