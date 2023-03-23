Elden Ring finally gets ray tracing today

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
But only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, and it'll affect framerate and resolution.
Elden Ring hadn't even launched when FromSoftware said the game would get ray tracing some time in the future, so it's safe to say we've been waiting a while. Turns out, it took the talented developers a year and some change to deliver on the promise.
Update 1.09 can now be downloaded for Elden Ring on all platforms, but its most noteworthy change is the option to enable ray tracing on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. It's worth mentioning that the implementation probably doesn't live up to your biggest hopes, as the patch notes make it absolutely clear that playing with ray tracing "may" impact the framerate and resolution, so we should probably expect future updates to polish the game's performance further.
The update obviously also includes some good, old balancing adjustments, which might mean your build just got a bit better or worse. Here's the entire list of changes:
New feature
Ray Tracing support has been added for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC versions.
Ray Tracing can be activated in the settings menu:
PS5 / XSX: Game Options > Ray Tracing
PC: Graphics > Ray Tracing Quality
Please note that performance - such as frame rate and resolution - may be impacted while playing with Ray Tracing on.
Recommended (1080p - High quality - High Ray Tracing)
OS: Windows 11
Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
Graphic Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB
Memory: 16 GB RAM
PvP-exclusive balance adjustments
The Inescapable Frenzy incantation power and grab angle have been increased.
The Lifesteal Fist skill power, range and grab angle have been increased.
Decreased the power of two-handed jumping attacks.
Decreased the power of heavy and heavy running attacks of Fist and Claw weapon types.
Decreased the power of the Founding Rain of Stars spell.
Decreased the spell enhancement effect of the Terra Magica spell.
Decreased the damage and poise damage of the Wave of Gold skill when hitting an opponent over a certain distance.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve skills.
Decreased the effects of the Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Claw Talisman.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Lord of Blood's Exultation Talisman.
Decreased the attack power buff granted by the White Mask head armor.
Decreased the jumping attack damage buff granted by the Raptor's Black Feathers armor.
Decreased the damage buff granted by Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear when activated with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.
General balance adjustments
Added an invincibility window when respawning in the colosseum.
Increased the scaling of the following attributes when infusing weapons with certain Ashes of War:
Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred
Increased the attribute scaling of the following weapon types:
Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon
Increased the speed, range and recovery time of some attacks for the following weapon types:
Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword
Flail weapons changes:
- Increased the speed of some attacks.
- Reduced attack recovery time.
- Increased poise when using two-handed attacks.
Increased running attacks speed and reduced attack recovery time for the following weapon types: