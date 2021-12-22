Elden Ring file size is 44+ GB for PlayStation 5

HQ

One of the hottest games of 2022, Elden Ring, actually launches very early next year. On February 25, to be more precise. Now PlayStation Game Size on Twitter has revealed both the pre-load date and the file size for the PlayStation 5 version, and it actually seems to be a bit smaller than we expected:

"Download Size: 44.472 GB (Without Day One Patch)

Pre-Load: February 23

"

Elden Ring launches on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Is this adventure something you are looking forward to?