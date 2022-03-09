Elden Ring does actually have an unofficial pause button

HQ

Elden Ring is, as we all know, a difficult game, and it's not made any easier by the fact that it lacks a pause button that could give you a much-needed respite from time to time while strategies are being considered. But now a Twitter user has discovered that it is indeed possible to pause the game, even if it requires a few more button presses than we're used to:

"guess what, Elden Ring DOES have a pause button

just open "Menu Explanation" while on the inventory screen"

Head over to the Twitter link above for a quick rundown of how it works, and after that, you can go start up a pot of coffee while frighteningly large groups of enemies attack, all while pondering how to handle the challenge without any stress at all.

HQ

Thanks Pure Xbox