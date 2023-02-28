Elden Ring DLC revealed

HQ

Elden Ring recently celebrated it's first anniversary, and while fans may have initially been disappointed there wasn't any DLC announcement appearing alongside the celebrations, a few days later, FromSoftware has let us know the game does indeed have an expansion.

In a random tweet posted this morning, Elden Ring's official Twitter page confirmed that indeed we would be getting an expansion to the game, that it is in development, and that it is called Shadow of the Erdtree.

The tweet also had an image attached to it, which appears to show the Tarnished in a field of wheat, surrounded by ghosts, heading to a giant twisted tree. Whether this is the Erdtree we burn down in the base game is yet to be revealed, but already fans are going into overdrive trying to think of all the meanings behind the title and the content we could get.

Sadly, there's not a release date for Shadow of the Erdtree at the time of writing, but it is still nice to know what we all assumed for so long, and see that FromSoftware is actively working on DLC for Elden Ring.

Are you excited for Shadow of the Erdtree?