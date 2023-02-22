Elden Ring celebrates 20 million Tarnished

HQ

Just days before Elden Ring celebrates its first anniversary, FromSoftware has announced a huge sales milestone for its latest RPG.

As posted on the official Elden Ring Twitter page, the game recently celebrated 20 million players starting their quest in the Lands Between to become the Elden Lord.

Even as Elden Ring is celebrating these huge sales and player milestones, there are plenty of fans who've already completed the game, achieved all the endings, and are looking for something else. Namely, many are looking forward to the announcement of DLC for Elden Ring, something that is believed to be a certainty considering the aforementioned success.

However, no such announcement has come at the time of writing, and it seems fans are going to just have to hold onto the hope that FromSoftware is working on a big content drop.