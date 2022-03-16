Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring breaks Dark Souls records with 12 million sold

Bandai Namco is already begging FromSoftware to make a sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The American sales numbers and Steam charts have already made it very clear that Elden Ring is at least doing very well commercially, but it's actually doing amazingly.

Bandai Namco reveals that Elden Ring already has surpassed 12 million copies sold. Let me point out just how impressive that is by reminding you that it took Dark Souls III four years to reach 10 million copies sold and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice a year to slash its way past 5 million. No wonder the publisher says it considers Elden Ring an intellectual property we'll see more of it in the future, even beyond games, so expect a sequel, an Amazon show and more in a few years...hopefully even a patch that makes it run a bit better before those projects arrive.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content