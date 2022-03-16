Elden Ring breaks Dark Souls records with 12 million sold

HQ

The American sales numbers and Steam charts have already made it very clear that Elden Ring is at least doing very well commercially, but it's actually doing amazingly.

Bandai Namco reveals that Elden Ring already has surpassed 12 million copies sold. Let me point out just how impressive that is by reminding you that it took Dark Souls III four years to reach 10 million copies sold and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice a year to slash its way past 5 million. No wonder the publisher says it considers Elden Ring an intellectual property we'll see more of it in the future, even beyond games, so expect a sequel, an Amazon show and more in a few years...hopefully even a patch that makes it run a bit better before those projects arrive.