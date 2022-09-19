Elden Ring becomes a board game

HQ

From Software's Elden Ring was released back in february 2022, and you can read our review about the game right here.

Steamforged games has announced, that Elden Ring: The Board Game is soon starting a campaign on Kickstarter. You can play either alone, or with up to 3 friends, and there will be no dice in use. Not that much is known about the board game at the moment, but more information was promised in the future, when the Kickstarter campaign starts.

Previously Steamforged Games has made board games about Horizon: Zero Dawn, Resident Evil and Dark Souls.

"--- 1-4 'Tarnished' players will embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters.

The video game's characteristically challenging fights will be recreated by intelligent dice-free combat, requiring players to strategise and adapt their plans during each encounter — whether that be a lowly Godrick Soldier or the Grafted King himself."