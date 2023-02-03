Elden Ring anniversary event announced

HQ

Bandai Namco Nordics has announced an upcoming event to celebrate the first anniversary of Elden Ring, which will feature a party and accompanying livestream.

The anniversary event will take place on the 25th of February in Stockholm, and was announced on Twitter with the promise of more information coming soon.

With any sort of announcement like this, fans are of course going to immediately think this is where we find out about DLC or Elden Ring 2 releasing tomorrow. However, this doesn't seem like the place for such a reveal, as the event is described as a community celebration, meaning it's going to be a bit more low-key.

There is of course the chance that something could be revealed, but it doesn't seem like this event is going to be anything more than a celebration of it being a year since Elden Ring first launched.